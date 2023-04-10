PlayStation Brings Back Popular PSN Freebie

PlayStation has brought back a popular PSN freebie for both PS4 and PS5 users involving one of the biggest upcoming PlayStation games. With the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and more now behind it, PlayStation fans have turned their attention to what's next. Coming later year is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and on the horizon past this are a variety of major releases, including Death Stranding 2 from Hideo Kojima. While it was a bit contentious at release, most PlayStation fans can agree that Death Stranding was one of the most unique and best PS4 games. Suffice to say, many are excited for its sequel, and if you're one of these people you will appreciate the return of the freebie of the question.

If you have no clue what we are talking about, Kojima Productions and PlayStation have announced the return of the DS2 BB Pod avatars for PS4 and PS5 users. In other words, if you want to rock the BB Pod from the sequel as your avatar ahead of the sequel, and missed the first time these avatars were released, you can nab them now. How long they are going to be available though, we don't know. And like last time, it's unclear if they will ever come back in the future.

Unfortunately, the return of the BB avatars have not been accompanied by avatars for any other character in the game. For example, if you want to rock a Sam or Fragile Death Stranding 2 avatar, well, too bad, they don't exist. That said, if you've never seen the BB pod avatars, you can check them out below.

Product codes will vary according to your region. Please see the comments for details. #DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/d8I8ryZKKp — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 6, 2023

If you're interested in these avatars, you will need to use one of the following codes depending on where you are in the world: PRKT-2QNQ-DH4X (Americas), EHNA-6MNB-PGL5 (EMEA), CRBA-GKNP-J9EK (Asia), JP2J-A5NG-PT2F (Japan), or 3D86-9PNF-KABQ (Korea).

