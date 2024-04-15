PS Plus Users Can Download One of 2023's Best Games Tomorrow for Free

Starting tomorrow, April 16, PS Plus users on PS4 and PS5, will be able to download one of 2023's best games the moment it finally releases on PS4 and PS5 while every other non-PlayStation Plus subscriber will have to pay $19.99. To be more specific, this offer will be available to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. Those with a subscription to PS Plus Essential, the base tier, will not have free access to this fan-favorite game the moment it releases on PS4 and PS5.

As noted, the game hails from 2023, aka it was released last year. However, last year it only came to PC and Nintendo Switch. Tomorrow it is finally coming to PS4 and PS5. Judging by its 90 on Metacritic, its "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating on Steam (thanks to a 97% approval rating across nearly 90,000 user reviews), and the fact it has sold millions of copies, it is safe to say it was one of last year's best games alongside Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Street Fighter 6, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and a few other heavy hitters. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Dave the Diver.

How long the game from Mintrocket is going to be free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know. What we do know is it will be a limited time, though no shorter than at least several months. If you decide to check out the game via the subscription service, be prepared to sink at least 25 hours into the game, if not something closer to 50 if you are a completionist.

"Dave the Diver is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night," reads an official blurb about the game. "Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole."

