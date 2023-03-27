PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing 10 Games in April 2023

PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to lose ten games on the platform when April 2023 arrives. At this point in time, most PS Plus members are likely more focused on the titles that will be coming to the service next month. And while Sony has already revealed what the first major game will be for PS Plus Essential subscribers in April 2023, the company behind the PlayStation brand has also now shed light on what will soon be departing.

As mentioned, ten games in total are set to soon exit the "Game Catalog" that is available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Of this slate of titles, three of the ten happen to only be available to those in Europe. As such, the full slate of losses will be dependent on the territory in which you reside. For now, it's not known when these PS Plus games will be gone for good, but we should learn more specifics on this front in the coming days or weeks.

Here's the full list of games that are to be taken away from PS Plus members in April:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Gabbuchi

Croixleur Sigma

2Dark

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (EU Only)

Steins;Gate Elite (EU Only)

428: Shibuya Scramble (EU Only)

All in all, there aren't many major losses in this group that should upset PS Plus subscribers. Marvel Puzzle Quest, The Wonderful 101, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 are likely the most notable games of the bunch that will be leaving, but none of these titles are likely ones that convinced PS Plus members to subscribe to the service in the first place. Because of this, it seems likely that the new additions that PS Plus ends up garnering in the coming month will be far better when compared to those games that are exiting.

How do you feel about these impending departures from PS Plus in April 2023? And what games are you hoping to see added to the service next month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]