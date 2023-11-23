PlayStation Plus Is Losing 11 Games in December 2023

PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to lose access to 11 different games next month in December 2023. When it comes to the monthly lineup of "free" games that come to PS Plus Essential, these PS5 and PS4 titles can never be taken away as long as members continue to retain their PS Plus membership. As for the titles that appear on the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium, though, these games end up getting rotated in and out on a frequent basis. At this point in time, Sony hasn't detailed what new additions will be hitting PS Plus next month, but we do know what departures will be happening.

As of December 19, these 11 games across PS5 and PS4 will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. This means that after this date, subscribers won't be able to download and play these titles unless they opt to purchase them outright. More often not, the games that get removed from the Game Catalog aren't too major. However, in December, this won't necessarily prove to be true as there are some pretty huge franchises that will be impacted by this shift.

Here's the full list of departures hitting PS Plus next month:

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

As you can see, likely the biggest games getting taken off of the Game Catalog in December 2023 include the pair of Yakuza titles and both Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Although these have all been pretty great inclusions on PS Plus, they're also pretty dated at this point. As such, if you want to buy them before they're gone, you should be able to snag all of them on the PlayStation Store for relatively cheap.

How do you feel about these incoming departures from PlayStation Plus? And will you be looking to play any of these games for yourself before they are gone for good? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T PSLS]