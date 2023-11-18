PlayStation Plus Makes One of Last Year's Most Popular Games Free to Download

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of 2022's most popular games for free. In this instance, some refers to all PlayStation Plus subscribers subscribed to either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium tiers. Those subscribed to the PS Plus Essential tier -- which as its name suggests, is the standard tier with the most subscribers -- have missed out on this free download. As for how long the game is going to be free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, remains to be seen, but right now these subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can play the game as much as they want for no extra charge.

The game in question hails from developer Tuxedo Labs, and was not just one of 2022's biggest hits, but arguably its biggest surprise. The game has Metacritic scores as high as 86 and an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 96 percent of a massive 74,237 user reviews being positive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Teardown, which fully debuted back on April 21, 2022. That said, it only came to consoles this week, and right at day one of release, it was made free via PS Plus.

"Plan the perfect heist using creative problem solving, brute force, and everything around you," reads an official description of the game. "Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics. Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create an efficient path through the level, plan the heist and get ready to execute it. Run, jump, drive, slingshot. Do whatever you need to collect targets, avoid robots or steal whatever your clients ask for. But make sure not to get caught!"

This is easily one of the biggest games added to PlayStation Plus this year, but unfortunately, it's not free for all subscribers and there's no word if this will ever change, let alone when. That said, for more coverage on PlayStation Plus and everything else under the large umbrella of PlayStation coverage, click here.