PlayStation Plus Now Allows Some Users to Try 2023's Best Game for Free

PlayStation Plus users -- or at least some PS Plus users -- can now download and try 2023's best game for free. In this instance, the use of "some" excludes all PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra subscribers as the offer is specific to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. The reason anyone is subscribed to the most expensive tier of PS Plus is the access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. That said, there are other perks as well. For example, PS Plus Premium subscribers get exclusive trials for games. The latest exclusive trial lets all those subscribed play this year's best game.

Of course, the title of 2023's best game is up for debate, with names like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6, and Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty all reasonable shouts. You could even sprinkle in a few other games. It's been a packed year of heavy hitters. The highest-rated of all these games though is Baldur's Gate 3 with its 96 on Metacritic. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also has a 96 rating, but Badlur's Gate 3 must be closer to 97 because it's listed above Zelda by Metacritic.

To this end, Baldur's Gate 3 is now free to download and trial via PS Plus Premium. This trial allows you to enjoy two hours of the game, which unfortunately is a very tiny slither of it. At minimum, Baldur's Gate 3 takes roughly 50 hours to beat. This is the minimum. To complete the main quest and most of the side content, you're going to need to sink over 100 hours into the game. As a result, it's unclear how informative this trial will be, but it's available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. How long it will be available though we don't know. The same type of trial is also now available for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which ironically is one of the worst rated games of 2023.

