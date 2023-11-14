PlayStation Plus Memberships Getting Huge Discount for Black Friday

If you're looking you soon need to re-subscribe to PlayStation Plus (or perhaps subscribe for the first time), then you might want to take advantage of a huge new sale that will be going live near Black Friday. Generally speaking, Sony doesn't discount PS Plus very often. Outside of a handful of instances over the course of the year, the price of the PlayStation subscription service is pretty static. Luckily, this won't be holding true in just a few short days as a giant sale is about to kick off.

Starting on November 17 and lasting until November 27, Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will be available for 30% off of its normal value. This discount will be available for all tiers of the service which include PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. However, only 12-month memberships will receive this discounted value, which means that the one-month and three-month subscriptions won't be discounted. With this in mind, a year of PS Plus Essential will retail for roughly $56, PS Plus Extra will cost $94.60, and PS Plus Premium will be about $112.

The biggest downside with this sale is that it comes only a couple of months after Sony hiked the prices associated with PlayStation Plus. As such, even though the service is being marked down for Black Friday, this sale is only really bringing the value of PS Plus back down to where it was before its costs were raised. Still, given how rare it is for PS Plus to go on sale combined with the fact that the service is needed to play PS5 and PS4 games online, this offer is one that is likely worth taking advantage of while it's live.

How do you feel about this upcoming sale that will be going live for PlayStation Plus? Are you going to snag a new 12-month membership for yourself during Black Friday?