PlayStation Plus Is Removing 6 Games in March 2026

PlayStation Plus will be removing six games from the Game Catalog in March 2026. As of today, the latest additions to the Game Catalog have rolled out and include the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Neva, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, among others. In the process of adding these new titles to PS Plus, though, PlayStation has also given subscribers a glimpse at what will be taken off of the platform this time next month.

As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PS5 consoles has been updated and has revealed the lineup of titles that are on their way out. This group is most notably headlined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which is a popular brawler that launched back in 2022. The other five games exiting the Game Catalog are a bit less noteworthy and shouldn’t be missed by subscribers too much. As for when they’ll be gone for good, these removals will take hold one month from today on March 17th.

Here’s the full slate of PS Plus games that are going away in March 2026:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Paradise Killer

Redout 2

Cris Tales

Circus Electrique

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy

What Will Join PS Plus in March 2026?

When it comes to the new additions to PS Plus in March 2026, we currently don’t know what this lineup will look like. Next week, on February 25th, PlayStation will announce the next wave of monthly “free” games on PS Plus that will replace this month’s lineup of Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. As for March 2026’s new Game Catalog titles, these won’t be unveiled until March 11th.

As mentioned, in the interim, the latest round of new PS5 and PS4 games on the Game Catalog have gone live today and can be freely played by PS Plus Extra and Premium members. If you haven’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in particular, you absolutely should as it’s unquestionably one of the best PS5 exclusives of the generation.

