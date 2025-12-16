PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing 4 Games in January 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers need to prepare themselves to lose four games in January 2026. With the new round of additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog having today gone live, Sony has also announced the next wave of titles that will be taken off the service in roughly one month. And while January 2026’s slate of departures are fewer in number than normal, they still happen to include some pretty noteworthy games that PS Plus members might want to check out before they vanish.

As of today, the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PS5 consoles was updated to inform subscribers of which games are set to exit the platform next month. While Sony usually takes close to double-digit games off of PS Plus at a single time, January will instead only see four titles removed. Of this group, RGG Studio’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is likely the most notable and is joined by Annapurna’s acclaimed rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts. All of these games are set to expire next month on January 20th, at which point you’ll have to purchase them individually in order to keep playing.

Here’s the full lineup of games leaving PlayStation Plus in January:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Monopoly Plus

New Additions to PS Plus

While it’s never fun to see games disappear from PS Plus, the saving grace is that December 2025’s round of new additions have been pretty great. Starting today, subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of PS Plus can download games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Planet Coaster 2, just to name a few. Meanwhile, those at the Premium level can look to play the throwback PS2 fighting game SoulCalibur 3, which has been added to the Classics catalog.

When it comes to January 2026’s new games on PS Plus, Sony has yet to inform subscribers of what it will be adding to the service. Further news on these arrivals should come about near the end of December, so to make sure you’re in the loop, be sure to keep following our coverage here on ComicBook.

