Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in December 2025, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for December 2025 has a variety of games like it does every month. However, December is skewed slightly more toward RPGs and games for children. Thankfully, there are multiple types of RPGs, as this selection shows. And while more kid friendly games aren’t for everyone, it means the service isn’t just for the hardest of the hardcore who delve into these catalogs to grind and hunt for trophies.

Here’s how all 10 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for December 2025 stack up against one another. Skate Story launched on PlayStation Plus Extra on December 8th, but every other game will hit the service on December 16th.

10) Paw Patrol World

Image Courtesy of Outright Games

There are already a handful of Paw Patrol games on PlayStation Plus and World, as its name implies, is the most open of them all. But it’s still a Paw Patrol game, meaning it’s incredibly simple and mostly just aimed at young children who don’t have much experience with collect-a-thon platformers (or games in general).

9) Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Image Courtesy of Outright Games

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix is like World in that it is a simple Paw Patrol game for the younger crowd, but it is at least a kart racer, meaning it is in a less crowded genre this time. However, that doesn’t come close to absolving it because it has such an awful sense of speed.

8) LEGO Horizon Adventures

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO Horizon Adventures retells the story of the first Horizon but lacks most of that game’s appeal. Everything has been simplified, and while not a bad initiative, it doesn’t bring much to this experience. The combat lacks the nuance that comes with manually aiming and picking off machine parts. The linear levels aren’t as enticing to explore as Zero Dawn’s open world. And even though the added levity is theoretically sound, the story’s penchant for bad jokes hampers its impact. It’s overall rather inoffensive, but it fails to reach the highs of other LEGO games as well as the other mainline Horizon games.

7) Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image COurtesy of Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage benefits from its lovely setting that shows off Baghdad during the ninth century in all its glory. Expect a lot of beautiful rugs and crowded streets. However, just about everything else in Mirage falters. Its story fails to weave a meaningful tale, wasting the fertile ground of Basim’s younger years. The frustrating parkour (even with the recent update) makes climbing around more annoying than it should be, while its basic combat and stealth do little to break away from prior entries. Ubisoft may have ripped a lot of the RPG mechanics out for this one, but that mostly just revealed how barren the series can be at its core when nothing thoughtful is put in to fill that hole.

6) Soulcalibur 3

Image COurtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Soulcalibur 3 isn’t as widely acclaimed as its immediate predecessor, but it’s still a solid fighting game thanks to its unique weapon-based combat. Multiplayer is limited to local play, but it has some single-player modes that will keep players busy. Not all of those additions are worthwhile, like its unique RTS mode with a boring story that’s only a brief novelty, but they’re carried by the strength of the game’s fundamentals. There also hasn’t been a new Soulcalibur since 2018 and that helps make this throwback even more novel.

5) Planet Coaster 2

Image COurtesy of Frontier Developments

Planet Coaster 2 is a more niche game because it is a theme park builder and management sim, but it does what it sets out to do rather well. A wealth of options lets players customize their experience and the added ability to have water slides and pools opens up the floodgates even more. Sometimes these options can loop back in and make things more complicated than they should be (especially when played with a controller), yet those issues don’t make all these added features and knobs a bad thing.

4) Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image Courtesy of Cygames

Granblue Fantasy: Relink takes the primarily mobile-focused series onto consoles with decent success. Relink’s real-time action RPG combat evokes slight Kingdom Hearts vibes with its extravagant effects and hectic slashing (and, like Kingdom Hearts 2, it is a bit on the easier side). However, Relink lets players control multiple characters, which yields a welcome sense of variety. Even though it is a fairly standard entry in the genre, its bright art, bombastic combat, and ability to not drag for too long (a playthrough can be anywhere from 15 to 30 hours) give it an edge.

3) Cat Quest 3

Image COurtesy of Kepler Interactive

The Cat Quest games may seem like meme games from the outside, but they are surprisingly solid RPGs. This more pirate-oriented entry has naval combat and exploration, which opens up the game, but, crucially, it doesn’t lose sight of the modesty that has made this series stand out. It’s got standard melee combat and RPG systems, yet they haven’t been plagued by the bloat that has infected the genre, particularly over the last decade. Leveling goes by much more quickly and the game can be finished in around six hours or fully completed in about a dozen. It’s a condensed game suited toward short bursts of play, which is refreshing in a genre that usually requires a long commitment.

2) Skate Story

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Skate Story is the newest entry on this list and one of the best. It is technically a skateboarding game because players do tricks on a skateboard, but it is so much more than that. Skate Story has the player (who is made of glass) skate through various levels of hell so they can eat various moons. And that’s not even the weirdest part, as the journey is filled with poetic non sequiturs, sentient trash bins, Satan’s laundry, and more. The skating mechanics take some getting used to, especially for those with muscle memory rooted in Skate or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but they’re decent enough to support the oddities of its campaign that are well worth seeing.

1) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes the formula Team Ninja has been using since the first Nioh and hones it to great effect. This means it, sadly, focuses way too much on scores of meaningless loot and has relatively bland level design, but that also means it has tight combat that’s among the best in the genre.

This entry pulls more from the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice side of FromSoftware’s oeuvre instead of Dark Souls, meaning it’s centered around its parry. This parry functions as a sort of dodge, too, and gives players the means to deflect attacks if they react quickly enough. And since the timing isn’t impossibly tight, it’s possible (and incredibly rewarding) to ward off a flurry of strikes and launch a devastating counter. Wo Long is also quite easy for a Team Ninja game, which can be somewhat annoying since this lower difficulty often stems from AI companions that can suck aggro away from a boss. Regardless, the fluidity of its melee fighting systems remains the true star here and makes Wo Long quite the Soulslike.

