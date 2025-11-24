New PlayStation Plus Game for December 2025 Announced With a Bonus Perk

A new PlayStation Plus game for December 2025 has today been announced by Sony, and it happens to come with an added bonus. While Sony hasn’t yet revealed the lineup of free games that will be hitting PS Plus this coming month, we actually already know that Red Dead Redemption and SoulCalibur 3 are set to be added to the Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers. Now, thanks to a new unveiling, a third title has been added to this mix, making it clear that PS Plus will be closing out 2025 on a very strong note.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, it was announced that Skate Story is set to land on PS Plus when it hits PS5 in December. Published by Devolver Digital, Skate Story is a new skateboarding video game that is set in the Underworld and tasks players with skating to the moon. Despite being a much trippier skateboarding game when compared to the likes of Skate and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Skate Story has been eagerly anticipated by many since its initial reveal earlier this year. As such, for it to be heading to PS Plus is a great win for the platform.

If you’re unfamiliar with Skate Story, you can get a look at it for yourself right here:

The bonus perk in question for Skate Story and its arrival on PS Plus is that it will be hitting the subscription service earlier than normal. Typically, Sony adds its new games to the PS Plus Game Catalog on the third Tuesday of each month. This means that this date would fall on December 16th next month. Rather than being added on this date, though, Skate Story will instead roll out over a week earlier on December 8th, which is its worldwide release date. So if you’re looking for a new PS5 game to sink your teeth into, you won’t have to wait much longer.

As mentioned, Sony has yet to share what free games will be coming to PS Plus in December 2025, but we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out. This announcement should be coming in mere days and will be followed by the new slate of titles becoming downloadable next week on December 2nd. In the interim, Stray, WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator remain live on PS Plus and have one week of eligibility left.

