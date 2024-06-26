PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2024 Revealed

Sony has announced the lineup of free games it will be giving out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in July 2024. Throughout June, PS Plus members were able to snag Streets of Rage 4, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and AEW Fight Forever across PS5 and PS4 for no cost whatsoever. Generally speaking, this previous lineup didn't seem to resonate a whole lot with subscribers as it was seen as one of the more forgettable slates of 2024. Now, July's rotation of freebies have been unveiled, and they seem a bit better than this past month.

Going live next week on Tuesday, July 2, PlayStation Plus members will be able to grab Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us for nothing whatsoever. These three games will be available to download natively for both PS5 and PS4 and will be accessible until August 6. Borderlands 3 is far and away the biggest game of the month here for general audiences, while NHL 24 is the most recent release of the bunch as it launched less than a year ago. Among Us, despite being a cheap game already, is also a strong addition to the PlayStation service given how popular it continues to be.

To learn more about all of the new games joining PS Plus for July, you can find trailers and descriptions for each attached below.

Borderlands 3

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy's ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable."

NHL 24

"EA Sports NHL 24's all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder's reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action; change the momentum with Physics-Based Contact as you break the glass and send players into the bench with big body checks; and get unparalleled player command with the new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves.

Chel is more connected than ever with cross-play in all online team play modes, along with HUT Moments, which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today's biggest plays. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Flex Moments introduces 75+ new goal celebrations, and a wholly refreshed presentation complements an enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you're at the game."

Among Us

"Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Enjoy crossplay between PlayStation, PC, mobile and other consoles!"