PlayStation Plus Reveals Games Leaving in June 2023

Sony has revealed the next round of games that will be departing from PlayStation Plus in June 2023. As of today, the latest round of additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog have gone live and include titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Dishonored 2, Bus Simulator 2, and Humanity, to name a few. Sadly, as we've come to expect previously, these hot new arrivals on PS Plus won't come without a few losses in just a few short weeks.

In total, 17 games across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be leaving the PS Plus Game Catalog in the coming month. This means that these titles will only be gone for those that are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and Premium. All in all, the losses in June 2023 aren't too notable but include games like Agents of Mayhem, John Wick Hex, Wychwood, No Straight Roads, and a pair of Red Faction titles.

Here's the full list of games that are exiting PS Plus next month:

Descenders

Party Hard

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Agents of Mayhem

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Defense Grid 2

Ash of Gods

Black Mirror

Wychwood

John Wick Hex

KeyWe

No Straight Roads

Gods Will Fall

Redeemer Enhanced Edition

Lone Wolf

Perhaps the most notable loss on this list happens to be Descenders, which is the popular multiplayer biking game. Although the removal of Descenders might be disappointing at first glance, the saving grace here is that the title is actually part of May 2023's lineup of games that are available to grab for PS Plus Essential members. So even when Descenders leaves the Game Catalog next month, PS Plus subscribers will still be able to play it as long as they claim it before May comes to a close.

How do you feel about all of these impending departures to PS Plus in June 2023? And are there any games in this mix that you're going to look to play for yourself before they're gone? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.