PlayStation Plus Better Than Xbox Game Pass After New Games, Say Fans

PlayStation Plus is better than Xbox Game Pass after latest round of games, or at least that's what some fans have declared. Last year Sony evolved PlayStation Plus with the new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers. These new tiers upgraded PS Plus to something more akin to Xbox Game Pass. That said, there are still differences between the two, many of which favor Xbox Game Pass, however, according to a growing number of people PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium actually have the better libraries compared to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

To this end, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are being bolstered with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, new release Humanity, Dishonored 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and more this month. It's an impressive lineup of games. More than this, it's more impressive than May's lineup of Xbox Game Pass games, which has been severely let down by Redfall being a flop.

Since the inception of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, most have mantained that Xbox Game Pass is superior, but public opinion is definitely shifting. Between Reddit and Twitter, you can find plenty singing the praise of the new direction PS Plus has taken the last 12 months.

im saying it rn. PS Plus is better than Game Pass https://t.co/spHhtzwedl — Ben Turpin (@benvideotech) May 12, 2023

"Honestly I'm more impressed with the PS Plus Extra additions lately while I've been unsubbed to Game Pass for the last six months because there just hasn't been anything recently added that makes me want to resub and play something," writes one Reddit user.

"Game pass is great, with great AAA games added on day one for free. But latelyit has been kinda disappointing, few games added and with not-so-great quality," adds another Reddit user. "Not many games I want to play, compared to PS Plus which is really hitting the gas lately, with all games that I want to play."

Of course, this is all subjective but public opinion does seem to be shifting and it's important to notice this. Xbox Game Pass seems to maintain its popularity edge over specifically the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium PS Plus tiers, however, the pair seem to be quickly gainging ground, partially thanks to PlayStation adding more and more its own high-quality games.