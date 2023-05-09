PlayStation Plus Users Surprised How Fun New Free Game Is

PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are surprised to learn how fun one of the subscription service's new free games is. Many PlayStation fans have slammed May's lineup of PlayStation Plus games as the weakest so far this year, however, in the process, many are overlooking one of the most fun games that has been made free via PS Plus in quite some time. If you've played the game before, then you will know what's being referred to is Chivalry 2 from Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire Interactive. Released in 2021 the medieval battleground simulator is one of the most fun multiplayer games of this generation, which PS Plus subscribers are learning this month.

To this end, there's been a variety of posts on the PlayStation Plus and Chivalry 2 Reddit pages about how fun the game is. One of these posts notes that "this the most fun I've had from a PlayStation Plus game in a while." Meanwhile, another notes "I installed this game a few hours ago thanks to PS Plus, and while I suck I love this game already."

"Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield! Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles," reads an official blurb about the game. "Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps."

Chivalry 2 is free to download with PlayStation Plus on both PS4 and PS5 until the end of the month. That said, you must retain an active susbcription to access it if you download it for free via the subscription service. In other words, if your subscription lapses, you won't have access to the game until you buy it outright or revive your subscription.

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 in three different forms -- PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium -- with the prices varying tier to tier. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things PlayStation in general, click here.