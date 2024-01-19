PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Hit Horror Game and More Soon

PlayStation Plus adds PS4 and PS5 games each month for subscribers of different PS Plus tiers to play, but the downside of that subscription model is that games sometimes get removed from the service, too. Looking ahead to the February PS Plus games, that's exactly what's happening with 10 more games that are now showing up in the "Last Chance to Play" section of the PS Plus menus which means that users only have so long to play them before they're taken out. Unfortunately for horror aficionados, one of those games happens to be the acclaimed Resident Evil 7.

The good news is that if you haven't had a chance to play some of these games that are leaving soon, you've still got time. The PlayStation Plus menus showing which games are leaving don't give a date for when they'll be removed from the service, but it's likely that they'll be taken out at some point in February if not sooner.

If you're not familiar with some of those games, you can find out more about all 10 of them below to pick out which ones you want to spend the most time with before the PS Plus games leave.

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving Soon

Resident Evil 7

"Fear and isolation seep through the walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. '7' marks a new beginning for survival horror with the 'Isolated View' of the visceral new first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, horror reaches incredible heights of immersion as players enter a terrifyingly new world of fear as they fight to survive."

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

"Become an ace pilot and soar through photorealistic skies with full 360 degree movement down enemy aircraft and experience the thrill of engaging in realistic sorties! Aerial combat has never looked or felt better! Players will be further immersed in ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown's realism through exclusive VR compatible missions."

Hue

"Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles – full of peril, mystery... and colours unseen."

I Am Setsuna

"Journey with Setsuna as she prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the people of her land. A powerfully nostalgic experience, blending a classic style of story-telling, battle system and gameplay."

Lost Spear

"In the remote town of Elgarthe, a young man named Kanata awakens from a devastating dream to find his village is disappearing. Facing an ominous power that threatens the fabric of reality, Kanata and his friends set out on an adventure to use the power of Memory to save the world from being Lost forever!"

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

"Lost Words is an atmospheric narrative adventure that takes place in the personal diary entries belonging to a young girl named Izzy that will unfold as you explore a fantasy land where words hold immense power. Featuring an immersive story crafted by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, Lost Words: Beyond the Page will mesmerize players with its unique blend of gameplay mechanics and striking watercolor aesthetic. Driven by the player's curiosity, the world of Estoria and the power it holds will serve as the engine that will propel Izzy through this deeply personal narrative, resulting in a truly memorable experience."

ONINAKI

"Reincarnation is the foundation of our way of life. It is grief of death which shackles the living, and causes the dead to stray. So do we turn our grief to joy as we send off the dead. But the souls of those who held back their tears in life still need salvation in death. A duty that falls to the Watchers. Their task is to guide the wandering souls known as the Lost, and serve as keepers of the Living World and the Beyond. The Watchers sever the bonds that tie the Lost to this world, and send them on to the next. They navigate the emotions of the living and the dead. They prize life above all else."

Tacoma

"Six crewmembers lived and worked on space station Tacoma, forming relationships, experiencing love and loss, and facing crisis together. Discover not just what happened to these people, but what makes them who they are, through your role as an interactive investigator. In each section of the station, you are surrounded by digital representations of crewmembers following their own parallel story threads that diverge, recombine, and split off again. Rewind, fast-forward, and move through these scenes' chronologies as they swirl around you. Your interactive tools allow you to discover the tightly-knotted narrative from every angle, and in every detail. A deeply-imagined speculative vision of the near future from the award-winning story team behind Gone Home and BioShock 2: Minerva's Den. Now with over 2 hours of audio commentary from the developers!"

Tekken 7

"Raise your fists and get ready for the ultimate battle on the next generation of home consoles. Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, the storied fighting franchise returns for another round in TEKKEN 7. With the faithful 3D battle system and gameplay intact, TEKKEN 7 takes the franchise to the next level with photo-realistic graphics and new and innovative features and fighting mechanics. TEKKEN 7 resurrects the attitude, competitiveness, and showmanship rooted in its arcade DNA to provide the ultimate fighting game experience."