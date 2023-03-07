PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2023 Now Available

Sony's new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games for PlayStation Plus in March 2023 are now available to download. During PlayStation's latest State of Play event in February, the incoming lineup of PS Plus titles were first shown off to subscribers. And while this slate of games was met with a bit less enthusiasm compared to January and February's offerings, March is still shaping up to be another solid month for the PlayStation service.

As we have come to expect, three different games are being included in PS Plus for March 2023. This month's lineup is notably headlined by Battlefield 2042, which is the latest entry in EA's long-running shooter series. Although B2042 got off to a bit of a rough start when it released back in 2021, Season 4 of the game just kicked off recently and brought a vast number of changes to the title. Additionally, Battlefield 2042 is available to download natively for PS5 and PS4 as part of PS Plus.

As for the other two games that are being handed out this month, they happen to be Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein. Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off in the mega-popular Minecraft series that has more in common with Blizzard's Diablo series than it does the franchise it stems from. Code Vein, on the other hand, is a Soulslike title from Bandai Namco that contains vibrant, anime-style artwork. Both games will be natively available for PS4 alone through PS Plus but can also be played via backward compatibility on PS5.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these new free games that are available via PS Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each attached below.

Battlefield 2042

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal."

Minecraft Dungeons

"Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!"

Code Vein

"In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity's past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This ﬁnal stronghold is where the remaining few ﬁght to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, ﬁendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein."