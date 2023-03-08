PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Get New Free Trial of Major 2022 Release

One of the most notable releases of 2022 across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is now available to check out in the form of a free trial via PlayStation Plus Premium. Outside of gaining access to a new slate of "Classics" each and every month, the other big perk of PS Plus Premium comes with the ability to download and play various titles in the form of a timed demo. And while there are already a number of big-name games available to check out in this trial format, PlayStation has today sweetened the pot just a bit more.

As of this moment, PS Plus Premium members can look to download and play Disney Dreamlight Valley for themselves as a three-hour trial. Released in the back half of 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot in common with farming sims like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon, but with a Disney flair. The game has largely been well-received by fans so far and has only continued to expand since its initial launch.

What makes this free trial of Disney Dreamlight Valley through PS Plus a bit more unique is that the game hasn't been fully released just yet. While there is quite a bit to explore in Dreamlight Valley's current iteration, the project is still technically an early access title. As such, the final version won't release until further down the road. When it does, though, it will be considerably more expansive compared to the edition of the title that can currently be experienced.

Take a magical stroll through Disney Dreamlight Valley with a Game Trial available now with PlayStation Plus Premium: https://t.co/0BJ1Knbpmh pic.twitter.com/lYgwrtjm0o — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 8, 2023

"Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game rich with quests, exploration and fun activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new," says the official description of the game. "Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!"

If you're a PS Plus Premium member, will you look to check out Disney Dreamlight Valley now that it has joined the library of game trials? Or have you already purchased the full version of the title on PS5 or PS4 for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.