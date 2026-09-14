Super Nintendo Game and Its Sequel Are Returning in 2027 With a New Remake

A cult-classic Super Nintendo game and its sequel are now officially set to return in 2027 in the form of a new remake. Throughout its run in the 1990s, the Super Nintendo saw countless platformer games released on the hardware. Some of the most popular games in this genre happened to include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, Mega Man X, Kirby Super Star, and countless others. And while many of these SNES games have already been brought forward to modern platforms in one way or another, a somewhat forgotten series from this era will be getting a newly upgraded release next year.

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Coming by way of developer System 3, the studio revealed this week that it’s in the process of releasing a new “reimagining” of the Putty series to coincide with its 35th anniversary. Originally making its debut in 1992, Putty is a colorful platformer where players controlled a blue piece of putty that could jump its way through complex stages. Putty was initially only available on Amiga, but went on to receive a port in 1993 for SNES called Super Putty. It then received a sequel on Super Nintendo in 1994 dubbed Putty Squad, but the game never got a wide release around the globe.

Now, System 3 is looking to bring back these games in the form of Putty World. This remake will combine the worlds of Putty, Super Putty, and Putty Squad into one game. Not only will Putty World come with greatly improved visuals, but the remake will look to take advantage of twin-stick controls, which is something that was never available with the original versions of these games.

Outside of these visual and gameplay improvements, System 3 has confirmed that Putty World will contain 75 new or “extensively updated” levels. It will also come with 45 new enemy types that weren’t found in any of the previous games. Because of this, those who grew up playing any of the Putty games on Super Nintendo should find that this new reboot of the franchise will be markedly different than before. System 3, however, has stressed that it’s trying to stay as true to the original games as possible, which means it shouldn’t deviate much from its roots.

As for its release, System 3 hasn’t yet committed to a specific launch date, only broadly stating that Putty World will arrive in Q2 of 2027. When it does release between April and June of next year, Putty World will also only be available on Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Plans for a launch on other hardware have yet to be announced, but if we learn more on this front, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.