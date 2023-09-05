PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2023 Now Live

Sony has today pushed live its latest round of free games for the month of September 2023 on PlayStation Plus. This past week, Sony outlined the three new titles that would be available across PS5 and PS4 to kick off September. That being said, this announcement was overshadowed by the fact that Sony would also be hiking the price of PS Plus quite substantially in the near future. While many current and future subscribers are still hung up on this rise in prices, that hasn't prevented September's games from becoming available.

From now until October 3, all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to snag Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero through the service. This month's rotation is headlined by Saints Row, which only released on PS5 and PS4 roughly one year ago. That being said, the vibe around Saints Row is a bit odd at this point in time as the game's developer, Volition, was shut down this past week. Whether or not the rebooted entry in the franchise can find new life on PS Plus remains to be seen, but even if it does, it seems likely that Saints Row as a whole won't be coming back any time soon.

You can learn more about all of these new arrivals on PS Plus via trailers and descriptions for each below.

Saints Row

"As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you'll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it's just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."

Black Desert – Traveler Edition

"Black Desert Online is an open-world MMORPG that has introduced thrilling action and a variety of content that has been with 20 million adventurers worldwide. For players to always enjoy a journey full of new and amazing experiences, content has been continuously added and expanded over the years.

Black Desert has everything from breathtaking combat and siege wars, to exploration and a variety of life-skill content such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering! Embark on the adventure you've truly been longing for, today!"

Generation Zero

"Generation Zero is set in the familiar but hostile open world of Östertörn, Sweden. Your once peaceful home has now been overrun by mysterious, deadly machine enemies. You must choose your battles wisely as you engage in adrenaline-pumping guerilla combat against the mechanical forces. Grow stronger as you gain experience fighting back against the machines. Scavenge parts from your fallen enemies and use them to craft equipment, weapons and ammunition. Build and fortify your own bases across the island and start taking back your home!"