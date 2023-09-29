PS5 and PS4 Copy One of Steam's Best Features in New Update

A new update out of PlayStation has taken a Steam feature, copied it, and added it to PS4 and PS5. A major part of the Steam experience and interface are the user reviews. The feature allows PC gamers to leave a review on games, and this review is contributed to a larger user review score for the game that is prominently placed on its listing. The same can now be done on PlayStation, though the system isn't quite as advanced.

On the actual PS4 and PS5 consoles, users can now leave reviews for PS4 and PS5 games. The only requirement to leave a review is that you own said game, digitally. Unfortunately, owning a retail copy isn't enough so if you buy all your games at retail you're not going to be able to interact with this feature, at least in its current form.

Meanwhile, to leave a review you will need to open the PlayStation Store on your console, find a game you want to leave a review for, and then select "View Product." And the rest is self-explanatory.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is the final product of this new feature or a work-in-progress for PlayStation. It would be helpful if you could read the user reviews like you can on Steam, but there is no option for this. Right now, it's just a simple star system.

There's no word of whether or not PlayStation plans on monitoring this new user reviews system. In the modern era of gaming, review bombing for reasons unrelated to the actual game are quite common. Many other platforms have methods to counter these organized efforts. Right now, it's unclear if PlayStation does.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you like this new addition or is it half-baked by PlayStation? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here.