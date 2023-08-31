Saints Row Developer Volition Shuts Down One Year After Reboot

Longtime Saints Row developer Volition has apparently been shut down. The Saints Row series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming as it is one of the handful of games that released to compete against Grand Theft Auto and actually succeeded. It was able to find an angle on the open world crime genre and make something new out of it. Players were able to build their own gang from scratch and see it evolve over the course of multiple games until the protagonist became a superpowered President that was battling aliens. Things got pretty whacky after the fourth game, prompting a full-blown reboot that would release in 2022.

Unfortunately, the Saints Row reboot was met with a negative reception. The game was incredibly buggy, felt dated, and the overall tone and direction of the reboot didn't jive with players. Now that the game has been out for a year and shipped its final DLC, developer Volition is closing its doors. News came way after a bunch of staff from the studio took to Twitter to report that they had been laid off and that Volition was undergoing a full studio closure. Volition has been around since 1996 and has worked on other franchises beyond Saints Row such as the Red Faction series. As of right now, it remains unclear what will come of these IPs going forward, but if they do continue, it will be under different developers.

I have been affected by today's full studio closure of Volition. So proud of the work me and my team did during my 7 years there.



Having said that, I'm looking for a new position as a senior/lead VFX artist or art manager. Any leads would be appreciated. #gamedev #volitionjobs — Ryan Hoss (@smb_ryan) August 31, 2023

Volition is closing effective immediately. — Corey “Big Slice” Strobbe🪑 (@BigSliceGaming) August 31, 2023

Just had this confirmed. Volition is no more.



This is a super sad day. Lots of people affected. I hear they are at least getting the WARN act benefit but a bunch of people there ate lifers, so I imagine it’ll be extra hard for them.



Please let me know what I can to to help. — Tim Borrelli On A Couch @Anim8d@peoplemaking.games (@Anim8der) August 31, 2023

This story is developing...