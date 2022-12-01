PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.

The 2005 Star Wars game is most synonymous with home consoles PS2 and Xbox, yet it's not the PS2 version that's coming to PS Plus Premium, but the PSP version. Why this is, we don't know, but for what it's worth there aren't many substantial differences between the PS2 and PSP versions.

One of the most popular games of all time and perhaps the most popular Star Wars game ever, Star Wars: Battlefront II was released in 2005 by Pandemic Studios and LucasArts. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 69 to 84, with the lowest score being for the PSP version. Despite not being the highest-rated game of this time, it was one of the most popular, partially because of the branding and the lack of compelling multiplayer shooters during this time as well.

"This title has been converted from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features," says the PlayStation Store listing of the game, which notes the title comes with enhanced up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. "Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system's peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak, but the leak itself suggests a formal and official announcement is imminent so expect something from PlayStation about this later in the month.