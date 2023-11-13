PlayStation Leak Reveals Unexpected Return of PSP Game

A new leak has revealed the rather unexpected return of one PSP game from 2009. If you were gaming in 2009, you will remember it was a pretty great year. It was a year that saw releases like Batman: Arkham Asylum, Assassin's Creed II, Left 4 Dead 2, Dragon Age Origins, New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Super Street Fighter IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Borderlands, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Demon's Souls, Infamous, Just Dance, Bayonetta, Resident Evil 5, and many other notable games. A game that many won't remember playing is Up, the official tie-in video game for the Up movie. If you do remember playing it, you will be happy to know that it seemingly being brought as a classic PlayStation Plus game.

It's a very random game for PlayStation to bring back, as it was hardly relevant when it released and the movie was popular. 14 years later it's hard to imagine many having any interest in the game, which was multi-platform, but PlayStation clearly thinks somebody will be happy to see it back.

How do we know it's coming back? Well, the game -- and more specifically, the PSP version -- has been rated for release in Taiwan via the PS4 and PS5. Obviously, the game is not getting a new port or a remaster or a remake. In the past, when this has happened, it's been before the game was added to the Classic Catalog for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The Disney/Pixar Up game for PSP was rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan, suggesting it'll release as part of the Classics Catalog for PlayStation Plus members. pic.twitter.com/oNxnidsxnC — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 11, 2023

So far, there's been nothing else suggesting a return of the game beyond this trademark but it wouldn't randomly be trademarked, especially just the PSP version, and especially for PS4 and PS5, if it wasn't returning and returning via PS Plus. That said, right now, PlayStation has not commented on the speculation. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, below you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it:

"The UP video game will take players on an exotic adventure with Carl Fredricksen and his young sidekick, Wilderness Explorer Russell, as they set off on a wild journey through undiscovered jungles of South America. Playing as one of three characters – Carl, Russell, Dug the talking dog – players will encounter exciting, new environments as a single-player, or play with a friend cooperatively throughout the entire game. Players will navigate through treacherous jungle terrains and trek the slippery slopes of the Amazonian Tepuis, battling beasts along the way while evading captivity by the villainous Charles Muntz and his loyal army of talking dogs. In addition, the game also features multi-player game modes, including an epic level that will allow up to four players to compete in aerial combat."