PlayStation Discounts One of the Best Fighting Games Ever to Only $3

As part of its year-end Holiday sale, PlayStation has discounted one of the best fighting games of all-time to a mere $3. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Injustice 2, which is the latest DC fighting game from developer NetherRealm Studios. Even though the game is getting quite old at this point as it launched all the way back in 2017, this current deal is almost too good to pass up for those who potentially haven’t snagged it for themselves yet.

To put into context just how great this sale is for Injustice 2, the game typically retails for $19.99. That means it has been discounted by a drastic 85% as part of this current PlayStation Store sale, which is something that we almost never see. This sale also won’t be disappearing any time soon, either, as this promotion is set to last all the way until next month on January 20.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking to spend just a bit more money, the Legendary Edition of Injustice 2 also happens to be included in this sale. Rather than retailing for $59.99, this version has now been marked down by 80% and currently can be bought for $11.99. Compared to the base version, Legendary Edition includes all of the DLC fighters that came to Injustice 2 post-launch. This means that you’ll have access to characters like Hellboy, Raiden, the Ninja Turtles, and many more. Conversely, this discount won’t last as long and will only be on offer until January 8.

If you’re looking to cop Injustice 2 for yourself right now, you can head to its page on the PlayStation Store right here. In addition, you can check out the full list of titles included in the Holiday sale by visiting this page.

Are you going to look to pick up Injustice 2 for yourself if you don’t already own it? And is this likely the best discount that has been included in PlayStation’s ongoing sale? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.