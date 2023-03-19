Classic PS1 RPG Game Gets Major Improvement Over 20 Years After Release

A classic RPG that originally launched on Sony's first PlayStation console all the way back in 1999 has now received a major improvement thanks to a new update. In recent years, many classic titles from the PS1 era have started making their way to new platforms in the form of various remakes and remasters. One of those games happened to be Chrono Cross, which was re-released in 2022 on modern hardware as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. And while this port of the beloved game was quite rough when it first arrived, Square Enix has now pushed out a substantial new patch for the title that adds an all-new feature.

Released by Square Enix this week, the latest update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition has now added 60fps (frames per second) support to the game. This is the first time that Chrono Cross has ever received 60fps support in its history and was something that many fans were hoping to see when this remaster initially launched last year. While it took nearly a full year for the feature to come about, Square Enix clearly heard these cries from fans and opted to make good on these requests.

Although 60fps support is the biggest new aspect of this update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, it's not the only new addition to the title. Square Enix has also now further tweaked Pip's stats, specifically when it comes to leveling. This is another common complaint that many players who have experience Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition have been bringing up, so this fix is very much welcome.

An update for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is now live on all platforms.



This fixes issues including those affecting frame rate and Pip's growth system. Full details: https://t.co/ubKA7yE3Be



Have you played the updated game yet? pic.twitter.com/JwkqeFODy7 — Chrono Cross (@chronogame) March 16, 2023

"Chrono Cross is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds. With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself," says the official description of The Radical Dreamers Edition. "The 3D models have been upgraded to HD, new illustrations have been added, and all kinds of new features are now included."

Have you played Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition for yourself yet? And what other classic games from the PS1 would you like to see make their way to current-gen hardware? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.