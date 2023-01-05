Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected

A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.

Based on new information from French retailer Fnac, Suikoden I and II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is set to launch in March 2023. As mentioned, when Konami first announced this bundle of Suikoden and Suikoden II, it was done so with such a broad release window that fans didn't know when to anticipate it. Assuming that this leaked date is true, though, the remastered versions of the first two Suikoden titles will hit PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 9th.

Although Suikoden might be a legendary series to PS1 fans, the franchise has largely been dormant for over 15 years. The last mainline entry in the series, Suikoden V, released on PS2 all the way back in 2006. While there have been a handful of spin-offs since that time, PlayStation fans have patiently been hoping that Konami would eventually bring back this franchise. And while a new entry in the series isn't yet known about, perhaps this upcoming remaster could serve as a way of gauging interest in a modern title.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that you should take this leak with a grain of salt for the time being. If it does turn out to be true, though, then it seems likely that Konami will have a formal announcement to make on Suikoden I and II HD's release date in the very near future.

