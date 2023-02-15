Legendary PS1 RPG Finally Returning on PlayStation Plus

A legendary RPG from the original PlayStation console is finally making its return on PS4 and PS5 via PlayStation Plus later this month. In recent years, we've started to see a number of remasters of classic PS1 games coming to new platforms. Titles like Chrono Cross, Tactics Ogre, and numerous others have finally been getting ported to new hardware, much to the pleasure of retro gaming enthusiasts. And while one beloved RPG has been quite elusive when it comes to returning on modern platforms, this won't be holding true for much longer.

As part of this month's new slate of additions on PlayStation Plus Premium, The Legend of Dragoon will soon be added to the service's catalog of "Classics" on February 21st. Originally released in Japan in 1999, The Legend of Dragon is a cult-classic RPG from the PS1 that was developed by Japan Studio and published by Sony. While The Legend of Dragoon never reached the same notoriety at the time as other PS1 role-playing games like Final Fantasy VII and Suikoden II, it has continued to have a passionate fanbase over 20 years later that has hoped to one day see its return. Now, those wishes are finally coming true.

"Unveil a fantasy of magnificence, deception, magical combat, and retribution as you join swordsman Dart and his companions to harness the spiritual forces of Dragons and triumph over evil," says PlayStation's official description of The Legend of Dragoon. "Using a unique and innovative tactical combat system, transform into Dragoons and unleash extraordinary powers. Control a wide variety of characters that wield unique weapons and Dragoon attacks powered by the elements in this unforgettable role-playing game. Experience The Legend of Dragoon – originally released on PS1, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

As mentioned, The Legend of Dragoon will be available through PlayStation Plus as part of its offering of Classics. This means that in order to play it, you'll have to be subscribed to the PS Plus Premium tier of the service. The Legend of Dragoon may also be purchasable on its own as an individual title for PS4 and PS5, but if this is true, a listing for the game has yet to go live on the PlayStation Store.

