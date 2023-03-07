PS1 Classic Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

A PS1 classic is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED this summer. The PS1 has a vast and impressive library and classics across many genres. That said, in particular, RPG fans ate very well on PS1. This era is considered by many the golden era for RPGs, especially tactical RPGs. As you may know, tactical RPGs aren't very common anymore, partially because they don't sell well. When a new tactical RPG releases in the modern era, it's usually a smaller release from an independent developer. The days of tactical RPGs being the focus of major studios and publishers are largely over, which means fans of the genre are going to spend lots of time revisiting the classics. To this end, they will be able to do just that this in June.

Today, developer Storm Trident and publisher announced that Front Mission 2: Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 12 priced at $34.99. As the name suggests, this is a remake of the 1997 PS1 game, Front Mission 2. And to accompany this news, a new trailer for the remake was also released.

"A classic tactical RPG returns! The second game in the main Front Mission storyline is finally available outside of Japan for the first time," reads an official blurb about the game. "Front Mission 2: Remake preserves the mature story, strategic turn-based combat, and Wanzer customization options of the original. Enjoy the revitalized classic with updated visuals and new features and enhancements!"

The game's official description continues, diving into the story synopsis: "12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarage, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union). Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh's chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup."