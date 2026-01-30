2026’s First Major Game Will Be Even Better on PS5 Pro

What is widely considered the first truly major video game of 2026 is going to be even better to play on PlayStation 5 Pro. Since the launch of PS5 Pro back in 2024, games have performed in a pretty hit-and-miss capacity on the hardware. While first-party titles from PlayStation have typically been better on the upgraded PS5, third-party games have occasionally been worse, much to the surprise of users. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like this issue will persist with Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem.

In a new statement given to the Japanese PlayStation Blog, Resident Evil Requiem director Akifumi Nakanishi said that the version of the game on PS5 Pro is truly impressive from a visual and performance aspect. Nakanishi said that PS5 Pro will be able to perform at 4K and 60fps consistently with full ray tracing turned on. For those who opt to disable ray tracing, Requiem will then be able to reach heights of 120fps. He went on to say that optimization of the game on PS5 Pro is something that those at Capcom put a lot of effort into to ensure that it would be as great as it can be.

“What personally impressed me about the PS5 Pro was its high frame rate,” Nakanishi said of his own experience playing on the console. “You might be wondering if you can really tell the difference, but when you go back to 60fps, it still feels a bit lacking. The difference in the amount of information makes the world seem more persuasive.”

Assuming that Resident Evil Requiem does end up running as promised on PS5 Pro, this could end up being the best way to play the game. Then again, some other games that have been upgraded for PS5 Pro in the past have come with other visual oddities that have made the experience worse in certain ways. Hopefully, this won’t end up being the case with Requiem as PS5 Pro owners are still waiting for their first big game to play on the console in 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch in a little under a month on February 27th. In addition to being available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro hardware, it will also come to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

