PlayStation Gives Away New Freebies to All Users For a Limited Time

PlayStation has given away some new freebies to all PS5 and PS4 users for a limited time. As of this week, PlayStation’s annual “Days of Play” promotion has kicked off. This event, which begins in late May or early June each year, sees discounts applied to a vast number of games on the PlayStation Store, in addition to other PS5 hardware and accessory sales at retailers. Outside of these discounts, though, PlayStation has also provided some free downloads that anyone can take advantage of while Days of Play is ongoing.

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These freebies from PlayStation happen to come in the form of new avatars that players can use on their profiles. These avatar giveaways are ones that have become synonymous with Days of Play, and in 2026, the new icons happen to be related to PlayStation indie titles that include Baby Steps, Cairn, and Lumines. While these avatars might not end up being as popular as previous ones that PlayStation has doled out, it’s still nice to see this tradition continuing all the same.

If you want to snag these free PlayStation avatars for yourself, you simply have to redeem a code on the PS Store based on the region that you reside in. Here are the corresponding codes needed for each territory:

North America – BD3Q-NNBB-5843

– BD3Q-NNBB-5843 Europe, Africa, and Australia – AAET-4A2C-LLNP

– AAET-4A2C-LLNP Asia – EK8R-B23R-NEJ2

– EK8R-B23R-NEJ2 Japan – B4A8-JABE-Q7GL

– B4A8-JABE-Q7GL Korea – 9T2P-CJKC-9GX6

Because this promotion ties in with Days of Play, it means that these codes won’t be active for long. Users only have until June 10th to redeem these codes on the PlayStation Store, or else these avatars will be lost forever. PlayStation has also said that these avatars won’t be downloadable and usable until June 4th, although the codes themselves should be redeemable right now.

As mentioned, there are plenty of additional benefits to Days of Play as well that PlayStation users should take advantage of in the days/weeks to come. Games like Ghost of Yotei, Astro Bot, Resident Evil Requiem, and plenty of others have received substantial discounts that have brought them to new low prices. Conversely, PS5 DualSense controllers are also marked down at retailers right now, which means that it’s a perfect time to pick up a new gamepad if you’re in need of one.

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