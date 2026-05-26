PS5 Exclusive Game From 2021 Suddenly Shut Down and Removed From PS Store

A PS5 exclusive game that was published by PlayStation itself in 2021 has suddenly been shut down and taken off the PlayStation Store. While game delistings and shutdowns are somewhat common across all platforms, it’s much rarer to see these situations play out with titles that are published by console manufacturers. Unfortunately, for PS5 owners, this scenario has now transpired once again with a live-service title that failed to meet expectations.

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As of today, Destruction AllStars has finally met its demise on PS5. Released in February 2021, Destruction AllStars was a multiplayer car-combat title developed by Lucid Games. It represented one of the first big exclusives to launch on PS5 following the arrival of the console in late 2020, but it didn’t garner many positive reviews from players or critics. As such, Destruction AllStars failed to amass a sizable player base, despite launching as a free title on PS Plus.

In spite of this failure, Destruction AllStars has remained live over the past few years — that is, until today. Without warning, PlayStation and Lucid Games have taken Destruction AllStars off the PS Store, which means that those who don’t already own it will never be able to add it to their digital library from this point onward. In addition, the game’s servers have also been shut down, which ends its multiplayer functionality for good. Destruction Points, which are the in-game currency for Destruction AllStars, can now only be redeemed up until November 26th.

All in all, this is a pretty unsurprising move from PlayStation and Lucid Games. While it’s still somewhat jarring to see a game shut down by any first-party publisher, Destruction AllStars has effectively been dead for years. To remove it from the PS Store and shut down its servers is more of a formality than anything else. Still, it is a bit shocking that PlayStation would make this move without an advanced warning, which is how it has operated in the past with similar situations.

Moving forward, PlayStation will continue to try to tap into the live-service market with a handful of new games on PS5. Perhaps the most prominent of these endeavors is Horizon Hunters Gathering, which was revealed by PlayStation earlier this year. Additionally, Fairgame$ from developer Haven Studios remains in the works and is rumored to reappear at PlayStation’s upcoming State of Play.

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