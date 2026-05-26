PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2026 Revealed

The new lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in June 2026 have now been revealed. Within the past week, Sony disappointingly raised the price of PS Plus across all tiers at the one-month and three-month subscription options. While these price increases weren’t as big as previous ones that Sony made to PS Plus in 2023, they still proved to be upsetting to many PlayStation fans. Now, for those who remain subscribed to the service, PlayStation has unveiled the next wave of freebies that will arrive on the platform soon.

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Set to go live next week on June 2nd, PlayStation Plus will be adding three more games that subscribers at all levels will be able to download until July 6th. This month’s lineup is likely headlined by Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, which is Obsidian Entertainment’s popular co-op survival game. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide then round out this lineup, both of which are co-op and multiplayer-focused in their own right.

All in all, this isn’t a bad lineup for PS Plus in June. While none of these games are among the biggest that have been handed out by Sony in 2026, they’re all still solid titles that have garnered good reviews from players and critics alike over the years. With each game containing multiplayer elements as well, this grouping on PS Plus will encourage users to play with their friends and family more than normal.

Currently, PS Plus members can continue to pick up EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols as May’s free games before they cycle off of the service. Interestingly, though, only Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols will be removed from PS Plus next week, with Sony announcing today that EA Sports FC 26 will be sticking around until June 16th. It’s not known exactly why Sony opted to extend the availability of EA Sports FC 26 on PS Plus a bit longer than normal, but it still gives subscribers plenty of additional time to add the game to their digital library if they somehow haven’t already done so.

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