PlayStation Developer Teases New PS5 “Bangers” Releasing This Year

A developer that works at PlayStation has teased that the publisher will have some “bangers” that will be releasing later in 2022. At this point in time, the remainder of PlayStation’s lineup for the rest of the year remains a bit unclear. Outside of God of War: Ragnarok, which is likely the most-anticipated PlayStation title of all for many fans, Sony hasn’t divulged much of what else it has slated for 2022. Luckily, based on this developer comment, it sounds like there are still some surprises left in store.

In recent weeks, a PlayStation animator by the name of Robert Morrison has been teasing that the company still has some unannounced projects in the works that should be launching this year. Morrison (obviously) hasn’t given any hint as to what these titles could be, but he has indicated that the projects in question have been in the works for “[three to five] years” in total. “PlayStation has some bangers coming out this year,” Morrison said in a previous tweet.

PlayStation Studios developer says Sony has some bangers coming this year.



"I'm not working on God of War Ragnarok but something equally cool."



The Last of Us Remake or something else? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SDy6DXNl9p — KAMI (@Okami13_) April 17, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting part of Morrison’s teases is that he has already specified that the game he is working on right now isn’t that of God of War: Ragnarok. However, he has said that what he is developing is “equally cool.” The reason why this is notable is because it tells us that Morrison isn’t merely hyping up the launch of Ragnarok, which is something that fans are already eagerly waiting on. To know that PlayStation could be launching yet another massive game later this year to coincide with the God of War sequel is definitely noteworthy.

At this point in time, the most likely projects that Morrison could be working on might involve Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us franchise. Although a third mainline installment in the series isn’t known to be in the works right now, a multiplayer title that is set within this world is confirmed to be in development. In addition, a remake of the original The Last of Us has also been reported on over the past year as well. While Morrison could definitely be working on something completely different, it seems possible that Naughty Dog could have some massive announcements to share later in the year.

