New PS5 Slim Disc Drive Comes With a Major Catch

Sony's new slim model of the PlayStation 5 is going to come with a pretty major catch for those that end up purchasing its disc drive separately. After months of rumors and reports, Sony announced earlier this month that it would soon be releasing a new revision of the PS5. Like the original models, the PS5 Slim will come in standard and digital-only variants. However, the Digital Edition of the PS5 is now able to attach a disc drive that Sony will end up selling on its own. Unfortunately, it seems like the process of attaching this disc drive to the console isn't as straightforward as many fans likely expected.

Based on leaked images of the PS5 Slim's packaging, it seems that an internet connection is required in order to install a disc drive to a Digital console. The reason behind this isn't exactly clear for the time being, but it suggests that there will be many more steps involved to get the disc drive up and running rather than simply plugging it in. Additionally, this could be a big problem for those that may not have an internet connection for one reason or another.

As noted by VGC, the purpose behind this on Sony's end might have to do with piracy concerns. In short, PS5 disc drives are paired directly with the system's motherboard, which creates a unique connection between the two. This connection then ensures that disc drives can't be swapped freely which could lead to various third-party modifications of the PS5 console. With this all in mind, it seems likely that Sony might require the PS5 to be connected to the internet to make sure that the disc drive that's being attached is an official model from PlayStation. Once this is done, it would essentially pair that disc drive to the console in perpetuity.

Uhhhh...if this is the case, that is highly concerning and very strange. Hardware connectivity shouldn't be determined by a server that may not always be available. https://t.co/NT4KU6ShrN — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) October 25, 2023

When Is the PS5 Slim Releasing?

Currently, Sony hasn't given a specific release date for when its PS5 Slim consoles will begin rolling out. When the new hardware was announced, it was only given a broad November 2023 launch window. Since that time, though, credible leaks and reports have come about suggesting that a release on November 10 is set to take place. If accurate, it suggests that Sony will be formally revealing the release date of the PS5 Slim very, very soon.

Whenever these new PS5 platforms do hit store shelves, leaked images have confirmed that there will be two different bundles for each. The first is tied to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is Sony's latest first-party exclusive that just launched this past week. The second is then associated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which releases in early November. In fact, Modern Warfare 3 is set to also release on the reported launch date of the console, November 10, which means that those who still haven't bought a PS5 for themselves will be able to snag one of these Slim models alongside the latest Call of Duty entry.