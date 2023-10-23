PlayStation Plus Users Have Final Chance at 7 Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers, or some PS Plus subscribers, on PS4 and PS5 are about to lose access to seven different free games. If you’re a PS Plus Essential subscriber, which is to say a subscriber to the base tier of the subscription service, these seven departing games don’t concern you because you didn’t have access to them in the first place. If you’re a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, however, they do concern you.

When exactly they will depart the libraries of two tiers of the subscription service, we don’t know. That said, on the PlayStation Plus part of PSN, they are listed under the “Last Chance to Play” section. This likely means they will be gone within two weeks, if not much sooner than this.

As for all seven games leaving, none of them are supremely consequential, however, when added up it’s a notable amount of games. Below, you can check out a trailer for each of the seven games and read more about each game as well.

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight: “Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight is the fourth installment in the beloved Momodora series of 2D platformers. Unleash ravaging combos against a variety of formidable monsters and deftly dodge your way through a cursed land to seek audience with the Queen and dispel the evil that threatens all life.”

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: “The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.”

My Time at Portia: “Start a new life in the enchanting town of Portia! Restore your Pa’s neglected workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this charming post-apocalyptic land! Armed with your Pa’s old handbook and workbench, you must gather, mine and craft your way to being crowned the number one workshop in Portia. Help the locals rebuild the town and uncover the secrets locked deep away beneath it. Be prepared though…it won’t be easy!”

Ace of Seafood: “In the seas of the distant future, humans have all but disappeared. In your current, newly-awakened state, you are no more than a piece of seafood. However, you have been blessed with the talent for leading your allies into battle. Do whatever it takes to become the Ace of Seafood.”

Wild Guns Reloaded: “Wild Guns Reloaded is a fast-paced arcade-style shooter, mixing the Wild West with steampunk. Play as Clint, Annie, Doris, or Bullet the dog with his sentry drone. Grab some friends and play together for some four player action!”

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams: “Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams is a blistering hardcore platformer with contrasting worlds. Warp Giana’s vivid dreams to alter your abilities and destroy the twisted creatures lurking within. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams combines the challenge of retro era platforming with graphics that pack a visual punch and tight controls.

ConnecTank: “ConnecTank is an action game for one to four players where you step inside a big honking tank. Link conveyor belts together, craft ammo, and put out fires as you battle rival tanks to help Finneas Fat Cat deliver packages. Build new tanks and take jobs in an ever-changing world.”