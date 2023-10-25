New PS5 Slim Bundles Spotted Online

The first look at the new PlayStation 5 slim bundles have surfaced online. PlayStation is one of the biggest companies in gaming and it is coming into the holiday swinging, literally and metaphorically. We have probably the most stacked holiday season post-COVID this year with games like Starfield, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Alan Wake 2, and more. PlayStation only has one major exclusive this fall which is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and it’s looking like it could be an award season contender. It is already the fastest selling PlayStation exclusive to date, selling over 2 million copies in just 24 hours which is an incredible achievement. It’s likely word of mouth will carry it even further in the coming weeks and months, especially as more PS5s get sold for the holiday season.

PlayStation is making sure it doesn’t waste any time either as it has announced that players will be able to pick up the new PlayStation 5 slim this holiday season. The new redesign reduces the size of the console and even allows for an attachable disc drive for those who purchase the digital only console. Despite confirming pricing, PlayStation hasn’t said when we can expect this console to arrive outside of sometime in November, but it looks like it’s arriving in stores already and that may give us some clues. A bundle with the PlayStation 5 slim and a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was spotted in a store and given that game is due to release on November 10th, we can probably expect the console to release on that same day if not slightly before. The packaging for the console seems to be more or less identical to the regular PS5, so don’t expect any sort of crazy changes here. That said, it does look noticeably smaller than the standard PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle. If you already have a PS5, you probably don’t need to upgrade to this unless your console is suffering from some other issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of right now, we’ll just have to wait and see how Sony markets this new PS5 model. It seems like they’ll be pushing some of the biggest holiday releases alongside the console. It’s unclear if there will be a PS5 slim bundle for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since there’s already one with the standard PS5 and a limited edition PS5, but maybe that will happen later after the game has been out for a while.