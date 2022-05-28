PlayStation Console Exclusive Stray Release Date Possibly Leaked

✖

PlayStation indie game Stray may be releasing very soon. PlayStation hasn't given many concrete dates for its 2022 line-up, seemingly opting for shorter marketing cycles for its big hitters. Despite the fact it's slated to release in 2022, Sony has yet to put a date on God of War: Ragnarok. In fact, we haven't even gotten any gameplay or significant info since last summer. Fans are hoping that PlayStation will have more to say about the game later this summer given it's the platform's biggest game of this year, provided there aren't any massive surprises that have somehow remained a secret all of this time.

One of PlayStation's other long-awaited games is an indie title known as Stray. Players will take control of a cat searching for his family in a world of robots. Using puzzles, unique feline-based forms of traversal, and so on, players will work to navigate through the atmospheric world. The title was announced when the PlayStation 5 had its initial reveal event in 2020, helping establish the future of the platform for fans. The game will release on PlayStation 4 and PC as well and a new leak suggests it's releasing very soon. According to PlayStation Game Size, a new listing suggests that Stray will release on July 19th, 2022. Of course, this could be an error or completely untrue, so take it with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Sony is holding a PlayStation State of Play next week on June 2nd. The event is expected to focus on titles for PlayStation VR 2 and games from third-party developers, so it seems extremely likely that if Stray is releasing in July, we'll hear more details at this event. With such an imminent release rumored, fans will likely be thrilled that they won't have to wait long to play it.

Stray will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

