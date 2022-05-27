PlayStation Announces Next State of Play

✖

Sony's next big PlayStation presentation will take place on June 2nd when State of Play returns for more reveals, the company announced this week. The event is scheduled to take place on that Thursday at 3 p.m. PT through the usual streaming platforms, and Sony has already begun teasing what kinds of reveals this presentation may house. This will be the first State of Play PlayStation fans have gotten in over two months and comes just before all of the summer gaming events are set to get underway in just a week afterwards.

The State of Play announcement was shared on social media on Friday to set the date for next Thursday. We of course don't yet know of specific games that'll make appearances during the event, but Sony's indicated that the PlayStation VR2 and games from third-party developers will both have a presence there.

"It's been more than two months since our last State of Play – who's ready for a new one?" the PlayStation announcement said. "Tune in live next Thursday, June 2 for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation."

"We'll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. Watch over at Twitch or on YouTube starting 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 12:00am CET."

It's worth pointing out that there's no mention of first-party titles being present at the event, but that doesn't mean they won't be there at all. God of War Ragnarok just recently got a rating which gave some hopes that it'd get a release date soon afterwards, but that feels more like a PlayStation Showcase appearance as opposed to a normal State of Play. We've heard talks before of another presentation focused at least in part on the PlayStation VR2, so hopeofully we'll see some games for the virtual reality gear during this event that'll entice people to upgrade to the VR2.

As for the third-party games that'll be present, it seems unlikely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be there even after it was just revealed given that a date of June 8th has instead been teased for the next showing of that game. Final Fantasy is a frequent guest during PlayStation presentations, however, so perhaps those waiting for news on that series will get their wish granted next week ahead of whatever else Square Enix might have planned for the summer.