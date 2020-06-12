PlayStation Reveals Official PS5 Slogan

Now that the PlayStation 5 digital event is over, a ton of new information about the console is starting to come out. The system's slogan will be "Play Has No Limits." Given some of the games revealed today, it definitely feels appropriate for the PS5! It also seems somewhat similar to Xbox's new slogan, which is "Power Your Dreams." Of course, that makes a lot of sense, considering that both companies are trying to emphasize the experience that these new consoles will offer. With the two systems set to release in just a few short months, it won't be much longer until fans get to see what the next generation of gaming will bring.

Following the digital presentation, it seems that many fans are already taken with Sony's vision of the future. The company showcased a number of exciting games during the show, and many of them will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will all appear exclusively on the platform.

Sony also showed off a number of titles that will be multi-platform, including Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21, Hitman 3, Pragmata, and GTA V. Xbox's Aaron Greenberg was quick to troll Sony following the event, pointing out the fact that many of these games will also appear on "the world's most powerful console." Friendly jabs between the two companies will likely become pretty common over the following months!

Congrats to our friends at Sony on their show today. Xbox fans should know titles like GTA V, Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Pragmata, etc are going to look and play great on #XboxSeriesX the world's most powerful console. #PowerYourDreams #XGonGiveItToYa 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 11, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not fans embrace PS5's new slogan. Sony seems intent on emphasizing games over everything right now, and "Play Has No Limits" captures that idea quite well. With the console's line-up, the future seems pretty bright for the PlayStation 5, but only time will tell which console gamers ultimately decide to embrace.

What do you think of PlayStation 5's new slogan? Does Xbox have the better slogan this console generation? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.