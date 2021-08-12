PlayStation State of Play Rumored to Take Place Next Week

✖

A new rumor has come about suggesting that a new edition of PlayStation's ongoing State of Play series could be happening next week. Although Sony itself has had nothing to say on the matter just yet, this rumor comes about in proximity to Gamescom 2021, which is one of the biggest gaming events of the year. And while Sony opted to not share any new info in June near E3 2021, perhaps the publisher could look to do something bigger close to Gamescom.

This rumor in question stems from one James Jarvis, who is a producer in the video game industry. According to Jarvis, a State of Play stream could be happening on Thursday, August 19, if these rumors prove to be true. As for what would be on tap in such an event, Jarvis said that PlayStation would opt to talk more about Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Gran Turismo 7, and would reveal an official delay for Horizon Forbidden West. In addition, one "surprise announcement" was said to be in the cards as well.

Rumours suggesting the next Sony State of Play will be announced tomorrow. With the Stream August 19. If so, I'd expect it to include: 🦕Horizon delay officially confirmed with new gameplay 💎 Kena extended look 🏎️ Update on Gran Turismo 💥 New suprise announcement — James Jarvis (@James_Jarvis) August 9, 2021

So how likely is a State of Play to actually occur next week? Well, there's a decent chance, at the very least. We've heard in recent weeks that Sony is actively planning another edition of the showcase to reveal more info on future games that are coming to PlayStation. While the window we have previously heard mentioned was largely in relation to September, perhaps Sony decided it wanted to hold an event of some sort closer to Gamescom 2021, which kicks off on August 24.

If Sony does intend to announce a new State of Play presentation for August 19, we should hear about it early next week. Typically, PlayStation tends to reveal new State of Play streams mere days in advance. So if anything does end up coming about, we'll let you know here on ComicBook.com at that time.

So what do you think about this new rumor? Do you think that there is a chance that we could receive a new State of Play this time next week? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.