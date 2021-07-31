New PlayStation State of Play Potentially Planned for September

✖

A new edition of State of Play, which is PlayStation's episodic series where it reveals new information on upcoming games, is said to be happening within the coming months. Specifically, September is the month which has been said that fans should circle on the calendar. And although we currently don't know what might be on tap during such a presentation, it sounds like new information related to Horizon Forbidden West could be on the docket.

News of this potential State of Play presentation comes from video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb. As mentioned in a new episode of Grubb's "GrubbSnax" series with Giant Bomb, it was said that Sony seems to be targeting September to hold a new State of Play broadcast. Whether or not this State of Play would be dedicated be of the broad variety or if instead it would be dedicated to a single title wasn't known.

Grubb went on to also say in this episode that Sony is likely planning to delay Horizon Forbidden West in a formal capacity to 2022. Earlier in the year, those at PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games indicated that the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn could still be pushed back to 2022, even though a 2021 launch window was still in the cards for the time being. It remains to be seen if Sony would hold onto such a reveal related to Horizon Forbidden West until a potential State of Play presentation in September, or if perhaps that announcement would come about in the near future.

As a whole, hearing that September could be the next window for PlayStation to hold a State of Play presentation isn't much of a shock. Since the most recent State of Play broadcast just happened earlier this month in July, history would tell us that Sony often takes a month break between streams before then holding another. As such, September seems like a very credible window in which we should start to hear more from PlayStation.

What do you think about this new report associated with PlayStation? And what would you like to see appear during the next State of Play? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.