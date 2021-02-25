The next PlayStation State of Play is set to kick-off very shortly, and all across social media, fans are sharing their hopes for the presentation. Some are keeping their expectations realistic, with hopes for Elden Ring or Final Fantasy XVI, while others are hoping to see oft-forgotten franchises, such as Jak and Daxter, or Ape Escape. It remains to be seen what the company will showcase during the event, but there's clearly a lot of hype from PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners! Thankfully, fans won't have to wait a whole lot longer to see what the company has to showcase!

Are you looking forward to today's State of Play presentation? What games would you like to see showcased? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about today's State of Play!