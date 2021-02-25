PlayStation State of Play Trends on Twitter as PS4 & PS5 Players Share What Their Hopes
The next PlayStation State of Play is set to kick-off very shortly, and all across social media, fans are sharing their hopes for the presentation. Some are keeping their expectations realistic, with hopes for Elden Ring or Final Fantasy XVI, while others are hoping to see oft-forgotten franchises, such as Jak and Daxter, or Ape Escape. It remains to be seen what the company will showcase during the event, but there's clearly a lot of hype from PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners! Thankfully, fans won't have to wait a whole lot longer to see what the company has to showcase!
Are you looking forward to today's State of Play presentation? What games would you like to see showcased? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about today's State of Play!
Some are expecting info on PS Plus.
I feel like something big is being announced with PS Plus. They should have revealed the games already but are clearly saving it for State of Play.— MJSJ_YT (@MJSJ_YT) February 25, 2021
Saint's Row 5 would be nice!
if saints row 5 is even mentioned at state of play for some reason i will be so very happy 😩— kalahira. ❀ (@mermaidere) February 25, 2021
Final Fantasy fans are crossing their fingers.
I hope we see some FFXVI stuff at the state of play cause ya boy is ready for that! pic.twitter.com/M7G8eOasm8— Ethan, also Efan (@eholbert) February 25, 2021
Elden Ring info is long overdue...
State of play wishlist:
Final Fantasy XVI gameplay/trailer— Jacob👺 (@jacobisranch) February 25, 2021
Bloodborne II announcement
Elden Ring ANYTHING
God of War ragnarok
Ratchet and Clank trailer #StateofPlay
...but some are skeptical we'll see more.
Lol no way Elden Ring makes an appearance today during the state of play. Might as well announce a Tony Hawk Underground 2 remake while they're at it if that happens.— Tim (@ImDaijokay) February 25, 2021
Do we dare dream?
Imagine if Sony say Jak & Daxter 4 🤔 #StateofPlay pic.twitter.com/4ZTfYbDv4V— Jack Walsh (@_Wacko97_) February 25, 2021
Ape Escape fans fully expect to be left out in the cold.
State of Play in one hour left, woo I bet you can't wait to see all of the shooters and realistic graphics games again woo! *Cries in Ape Escape* #ApesWillEscape— Ape Escape Revival Campaign #ApesWillEscape 🐵 (@Specter_Kuuta) February 25, 2021
Of course, none of it matters if people can't buy a PS5!
As for State Of Play I don't know what games to expect but Sony really needs to sort out the scalper situation because they can't sell games for the new console if people barely own it.— Ape (@GenericAperson) February 25, 2021