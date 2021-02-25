PlayStation State of Play Trends on Twitter as PS4 & PS5 Players Share What Their Hopes

By Marc Deschamps

The next PlayStation State of Play is set to kick-off very shortly, and all across social media, fans are sharing their hopes for the presentation. Some are keeping their expectations realistic, with hopes for Elden Ring or Final Fantasy XVI, while others are hoping to see oft-forgotten franchises, such as Jak and Daxter, or Ape Escape. It remains to be seen what the company will showcase during the event, but there's clearly a lot of hype from PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners! Thankfully, fans won't have to wait a whole lot longer to see what the company has to showcase!

Are you looking forward to today's State of Play presentation? What games would you like to see showcased? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about today's State of Play!

Some are expecting info on PS Plus.

Saint's Row 5 would be nice!

Final Fantasy fans are crossing their fingers.

Elden Ring info is long overdue...

...but some are skeptical we'll see more.

Do we dare dream?

Ape Escape fans fully expect to be left out in the cold.

Of course, none of it matters if people can't buy a PS5!

