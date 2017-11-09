PlayStation’s Latest Sale Offers Discounts On Uncharted: Lost Legacy, NieR: Automata And More
While this week's PlayStation Store sale doesn't exactly offer the greatest of discounts, there are still a number of good markdowns on games that you'll want to take advantage of.
Perhaps the most noteworthy is a temporary discount on Naughty Dog's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which debuted in late August. You can get the game right now for $29.99.
In addition, NieR: Automata has been marked down to $39.99; MLB The Show 17 is down to $29.99; and Rocket League can be yours for either $11.99 (standard edition) or $17.49 (Game of the Year Edition).
Here's the full rundown of games you can get for cheap. The prices will remain intact until October 10th at 8:00 AM PDT.
PlayStation 4
- Aeternoblade – $7.49 ($14.99)
- Adam's Venture: Origins – $29.99
- Adam's Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition – $32.99
- Blood Bowl 2 – $19.99
- EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $29.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99
- FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition – $69.99
- FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition – $39.99
- FIFA 17 – $29.99
- LawBreakers – $22.49
- MLB The Show 17 – $29.99
- Murdered: Soul Suspect – $4.99
- Neighborhorde – $3.99
- NieR: Automata – $38.99
- RBI Baseball 2017 – $7.99
- Rocket League – $11.99 ($13.99)
- Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition – $14.99 ($17.49)
- Skyforge Collector's Pack – $47.99 ($53.99)
- Space Hulk – $20.99
- Space Hulk: Ascension – $24.49
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $29.99
- Warhammer 40K Deathwatch- $29.99
What's recommended? We highly suggest snagging Rocket League while it's a cheap price, as well as NieR: Automata, which is one of the year's most surprising games. And, of course, you can't go wrong with getting Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for cheaper.prevnext
PlayStation 3 and PS Vita
PlayStation 30comments
- Blue Collar Astronaut – $3.99
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition – $79.99
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Ultimate Edition – $54.99
- Drakengard 3 – $14.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99
- Final Fantasy Type 0 HD – $19.99
- FIFA 17 – $29.99
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD – $0.99
PlayStation Vita
- Adventures of Mana – $9.99
- Aeternoblade – $3.74
- Amnesia: Memories – $19.99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – $49.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99
- Hakuoku: Kyoto Winds – $29.99
- HTR+ – $7.99
- Mecho Tales – $13.99
- Sketchcross – $5.99
- Wanderjahr – $4.99
What's recommended? On the PS3, you can't go wrong with the Final Fantasy games, and FIFA 17 is sure to be a hit with those that haven't gotten FIFA 18 just yet. We're not sure why the Borderlands games are priced so high, though. Can't you normally get those for like $5 apiece?prev