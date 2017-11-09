PlayStation’s Latest Sale Offers Discounts On Uncharted: Lost Legacy, NieR: Automata And More

While this week's PlayStation Store sale doesn't exactly offer the greatest of discounts, there are still a number of good markdowns on games that you'll want to take advantage of.

Perhaps the most noteworthy is a temporary discount on Naughty Dog's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which debuted in late August. You can get the game right now for $29.99.

In addition, NieR: Automata has been marked down to $39.99; MLB The Show 17 is down to $29.99; and Rocket League can be yours for either $11.99 (standard edition) or $17.49 (Game of the Year Edition).

Here's the full rundown of games you can get for cheap. The prices will remain intact until October 10th at 8:00 AM PDT.