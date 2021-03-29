PlayStation Removes PS3, PSP, and PS Vita Games For Sale on PlayStation Store via Web

✖

We first started hearing just about one week ago that PlayStation was reportedly going to soon shut down the PlayStation Store on some of the manufacturer's older platforms such as the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. While we have yet to receive an official confirmation from Sony regarding this move, it looks as though the company is already taking the first steps to put this plan into action.

Within the past day, many began to notice that Sony has seemingly shut down the web iteration of the PlayStation Store that would allow potential customers to buy games across the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. If this sounds a bit familiar, well, that's because Sony announced in late 2020 that the PlayStation Store would be changing and would no longer allow users to buy games for these three platforms via the Internet. However, up until this point, games on these platforms were still available to purchase via an internet browser if you had a specific link that would allow you to directly access a version of the marketplace that remained live. At this point, that direct link no longer seems to work.

This whole situation definitely adds credence to the report that PlayStation is soon going to sunset the storefronts for the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. Based on what we have heard at the moment, this move won't officially transpire until later this summer so you should still have a few more months to buy any remaining games on any platform in a digital format. That being said, with this direct access link now having been shut down, the only way you'll seemingly be able to purchase games moving forward on these aforementioned devices would be via their own direct PlayStation Store applications.

With Sony now taking the first steps to seemingly shut down the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita storefronts, it doesn't seem like it will be much longer until the corporation comments on this whole matter directly. When that does transpire, we'll be sure to share the official announcement with you.

So what do you think about this whole situation with the closing of the PlayStation Store on old hardware?