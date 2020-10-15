PlayStation Confirms Controversial Removal of PS3, PSP, and Vita Games

✖

PlayStation has confirmed an upcoming change to the PlayStation Store involving PS3, PSP, and PS Vita games that leaked earlier this month. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun sending out emails to PlayStation users letting them know that a brand-new PlayStation Store is launching on web and mobile this month, and when it does, it will remove the option to purchase games from the aforementioned systems.

The web version of the new PlayStation Store will launch on October 21, while the mobile version will launch on October 26. Following this update, you will no longer be able to buy PS3 games and add-ons, PSP games and add-ons, or PlayStation Vita games and add-ons. This means the only way to purchase PS3 games will be booting up a PS3 console. And the same applies to PSP and Vita.

That's not all though. The web and mobile PlayStation Store update will also remove the option to purchase apps, themes, and avatars. To purchase these items, you will need to do it directly from the console.

Lastly, the Wishlist feature is also being removed, which means any items currently in "Your Wishlist" will also vanish.

At the moment, Sony has not revealed why it's making any of these changes, but it's fairly obvious this is a move to streamline things ahead of the PS5. What it does note is that you will still be able to access all of your PS3, PSP, and Vita content as before, and the same goes for PS4 apps, themes, and avatars.

For now, it remains to be seen if any of this will be purchasable via the PlayStation Store on PS5, but it seems unlikely. That said, Sony has made a huge improvement to the PlayStation Store for PS5, which you can read more about here.

At the moment, these are the only details Sony has disclosed on these PlayStation Store changes. That said, if it does provide more information, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation click here or peep the relevant links below: