PlayStation Boss Teases More Studio Acquisitions

The boss in charge of Sony's PlayStation brand has teased that the company isn't done just yet with acquiring more studios from around the globe. Over the past year or so, Sony has purchased companies like Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, and Bungie to help bolster the lineup of first-party studios that it has. And while Sony has already spent a considerable amount of money on this front, it sounds like it's very much looking to keep snatching up other companies.

During a recent business briefing (transcribed by VGC), PlayStation head Jim Ryan said that Sony is still looking to bolster its PlayStation Studios roster with new acquisitions in the future. Although it wasn't said if any current acquisitions are in the process of being worked out behind the scenes, Ryan made it clear that Sony isn't done shopping by any means.

"We've been extremely active in the area of M&A (merges and acquisitions) and investment," Ryan said. "The purpose of these investments is to increase our core strength at PlayStation Studios, but also to acquire expertise in areas of game development where historically we have not had a significant presence. The planned Bungie partnership is a great example of the latter."

Speaking more directly about whether or not Ryan wants to continue to buy more companies, the PlayStation boss said that Sony is definitely still trying to expand. "In terms of future M&A activity, the answer to that is we are not at all finished with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically," he explained. "As we transition from our historic game development strategy to a much broader and much wider market reach than we enjoy today, it is very likely that inorganic stimulus will be required to help us to realize these dreams. And to the extent that potential targets fit with our strategy, to the extent that potential targets allow us to accelerate the way in which we are able to deliver on our strategy, we will certainly consider further M&A activity to add to our business portfolio."

