PS5 VR Report Reveals New Details About the Headset

While it is known that a next-gen PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 5 is, in fact, a thing that is happening, little is known about it beyond the fact that it will ditch the wands of the previous PSVR in favor of controllers more in line with those available for other VR headsets. According to a new report with several unnamed sources, the next-gen PSVR headset will be 4K, include inside-out tracking and a vibration motor for haptic feedback, and more.

The report, which comes by way of UploadVR, specifically indicates that the next-gen PlayStation VR headset for PlayStation 5 includes a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels -- 2000×2040 per eye -- gaze tracking with foveated rendering, and a lens separation adjustment dial. If this report pans out, it will mark the first real details on the headset itself rather than the controllers or more broadly about the upcoming system. If accurate, it puts the next-gen PSVR system somewhere above the Oculus Quest 2 in terms of resolution.

"SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming," said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement of the first details regarding the new next-gen PSVR controllers earlier this year. "We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences. Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!"

As noted above, the new PS5 VR system is coming, but not this year. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

