PS5 VR Controllers Revealed

PlayStation this morning officially revealed the first details for the new next-gen PlayStation VR controllers on the PlayStation 5. Notably, gone are the wands of the original PSVR as the design now features an orb-like shape with buttons and triggers in the middle. If you think about the ways in which the PS5 DualSense controller improved on the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller, that's the sort of leap it looks like the next-gen PSVR controllers are making.

In case you missed it, PlayStation officially announced its next-gen VR system at the end of last month while stating that it would not release this year. Essentially, it was billed as enhanced in a number of different ways, easier to use, and the newly announced controller details were teased as implementing "key features" from the DualSense PS5 controller as well as "a focus on great ergonomics." Given what we've seen today, that about sums it up.

First details on the new controller for next-gen VR on PS5: https://t.co/KnYKMEayR2 Stronger immersion with adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger-touch detection and more. pic.twitter.com/4UApycgja4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 18, 2021

More specifically, the new PS5 VR controllers include adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, a tracking ring, and the aforementioned action buttons and analog sticks. That means it'll provide feedback in a more natural way than ever before while also being able to track, for example, players' fingers without them actually pressing anything.

"SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming," said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement. "We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences. Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!"

As noted above, the new PS5 VR system is coming, but not this year. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about the next-gen VR system for the PlayStation 5 so far? Are you excited to see whatever PlayStation comes out with? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!