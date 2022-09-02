PlayStation VR2 Will Make It Easier for Developers to Port Games

PlayStation VR2 is one of the most exciting pieces of hardware on the horizon and it looks like it could have a really stellar line-up due to new development tools. PlayStation VR was an interesting experiment for Sony, but it was one that cut some corners and struggled in certain areas. It was far from the best headset on the market in terms of performance and power at the time, it lacked some of the games that were really blowing people away on PC, but it was the only VR headset on console. However, Sony saw the potential in it and decided to go all in on the successor, adding new features, better controllers, and much more.

As reported by IGN, Sony revealed at Computer Entertainment Developers Conference 2022 that the PlayStation VR2 will make it easier for developers to port their games. The headset will use the same software development kit (SDK) as the PS5, ensuring developers will be familiar with the tools at their disposal if they want to bring it to PSVR2. These tools will also allow developers who have created games in Unity and Unreal Engine to port to and from PlayStation VR2 with relative ease. Sony is also ensuring developers will have the tools necessary to appropriately test some of the headset's more unique features, such as vibrations that are created by gunshots and footsteps.

Whether this will make it easier for a team like Valve to bring Half-Life: Alyx, one of the holy grails of VR gaming, over to PlayStation VR2 remains to be seen. Sony hasn't revealed too many games for its upcoming headset, but with an early 2023 release window steadily approaching, it seems likely we're going to hear more about the headset in the coming weeks and months. Regardless, as it stands, PlayStation is clearly trying to build something that developers will want to make games for and in turn, offer a vast library for players.

PlayStation VR2 is slated to release in 2023. Are you excited for PlayStation VR2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.